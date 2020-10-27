Registrars Extend Office Hours Before Pre-Election Registration Deadline

Registrars of Voters offices across the state were open for extended hours on Tuesday, anticipating the last-minute push to register to vote before Election Day.

The deadline for pre-election registration in Connecticut is Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. If voters miss the deadline, their only option will be same day registration on Nov. 3.

"There has been a steady flow of people coming in to register to vote," said Jeanne Rogers, Groton's Democratic registrar of voters. "We are getting them, like, hundreds by the day."

Groton's Registrar of Voters office is open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Rogers said that her team has been busy.

Rick Nobles registered to vote today in CT. The last time he voted in a presidential election was 2008. He said this election is different. “It means a lot to me....I have always accepted the majority. This time, I want to be part of the majority.” #Election2020 @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/pMGDTB0feU — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) October 27, 2020

The Registrars of Voters in Stonington are also recording higher numbers this presidential election.

“It has been a lot of people very enthusiastic about registering to vote," said Peggy Cawley, Stonington's Democratic registrar of voters.

People who are planning to register in person on Nov. 3 are reminded to bring some sort of photo identification and a pre-printed document that verifies their address.

Visit voterregistration.ct.gov to register before the 11:59 p.m. deadline.