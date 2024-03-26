Early voting for presidential primary to open for the first time in Conn.

Starting Tuesday, you can vote early in person in next week's presidential primary.

Polling locations across Connecticut will be opening to offer early voting for the first time ever in the state.

Our primary is April 2, but Democratic and Republican voters can go to the polls Tuesday through Thursday and again on Saturday to cast their ballot early.

Local Registrars of Voters want to see how the process works and they are pushing the state for more money.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas has asked lawmakers for $5 million to help cities and towns with early voting and more funding for public awareness.

They have support from Republicans, but Democrats aren't sure yet.

Coming up in November, voters can decide if we should allow no-fault absentee voting, which means any voter can request a mail-in ballot without needing a reason.

November's presidential elections will include two full weeks of early voting.

A full list of early voting locations can be found here.