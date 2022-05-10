Former DPH Commissioner Alleges Discrimination: Lawsuit

Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, is suing her former employer for alleged violations of her civil rights.

Coleman-Mitchell was fired from her position as commissioner in May 2020.

A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut Monday alleges Coleman-Mitchell brought her concerns about COVID-19 to Governor Ned Lamont during the first week of March 2020. The complaint states, “Plaintiff began to sound the alarm and communicated her concerns directly to Governor Ned Lamont, advising him that there was a need to move swiftly in the protection of nursing home residents, particularly the visitor restrictions, and testing staff of nursing home residents. Plaintiff’s warnings were met with stiff opposition by Governor Lamont and his administration, and they refused to heed Plaintiff’s advice.”

The complaint details how Coleman-Mitchell was then removed from all COVID-19 strategy meetings and no longer allowed to take part in the Governor’s press briefings. The complaint states Coleman-Mitchell’s team was dismantled by the governor’s Chief Operating Officer and Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services, Josh Geballe, who was tasked with leading the state’s COVID instead of Coleman-Mitchell.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the lawsuit, Coleman-Mitchell claims after she was terminated, Governor Lamont “…publicly insinuated failure by her as the Commissioner of Public Health to the disastrous response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially that of the thousands of elderly nursing home illnesses and deaths that needlessly occurred as a result of Governor Lamont's failure to act in a timely manner.”

The complaint also alleges that Governor Lamont promised Coleman-Mitchell one year of severance pay and benefits and a letter of reference, which she has yet to receive. She is seeking compensatory damages.

At an unrelated bill signing on Tuesday, Governor Lamont said, “I think you know we have the most diverse administration in the history of the state. And I’m not going to allow any type of discrimination happen on my watch.”

Governor Lamont also added, "Look, I appointed the very best people I could to this administration. I think now we’ve got to let the court play this out. There are a lot of lawsuits in and around government."