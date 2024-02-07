Gov. Lamont talks about priorities in State of the State speech

Gov. Ned Lamont kicked off the legislative session Wednesday by presenting his priorities to lawmakers, including $89 million in budget changes.

The state is still in the first year of a two-year, $51-billion budget, but Lamont’s budget office said $89 million in additional funding is needed to address deficits in the second year.

Those include larger-than-expected need for Husky, the state’s Medicaid program. Still, Lamont said it’s important to stay within Connecticut’s fiscal guardrails, a set of rules meant to limit state spending.

“Paying down our debts and a robust rainy day fund doesn't shortchange our programs,” Lamont said in his annual State of the State address. The proposal does not include any new taxes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The legislature’s Appropriations Committee will now work on its proposals. Democratic leaders said currently, they're as much as $400 million apart from the governor.

They think a deal can be reached, though.

“Is that insurmountable? No,” House Speaker Matt Ritter said. “Can you do it under the existing system that we have? Yes.”

Republicans, on the other hand, were pleased with Lamont’s proposal.

“Overall it respects the guardrails, and I think there’s a lot of stuff in there that republicans can support,” House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said.

The budget drew praise from business leaders, too. Connecticut Business and Industry Association President and CEO Chris DiPentima said it sends a good signal to employers.

He also praised Lamont’s call for support for childcare, expanded housing and workforce development. Lamont also touted incentives for businesses that help employees pay off student loans.

“Social and businesses are intersecting now when it comes to workforce,” DiPentima said about some of Lamont’s programs to help people enter the workforce.

The governor also wants to restrict artificial intelligence-generated deep fakes and social media, with an emphasis on protecting children.

He said his Education Department will encourage schools to use magnetic bags that can lock away phones during the school day.

“Maybe I'm showing my age, but i do find social media is sometimes antisocial and I do think smart phones makes you stupid,” Lamont said.

Members of both parties said they can get behind efforts to protect kids from social media.

“The impact of social media on kids, we’re seeing the statistics, it’s really unsettling,” Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said.

A group of anti-war protesters did interrupt Lamont’s speech by chanting for a ceasefire in Israel. Police escorted the protesters from the House gallery, but no one was arrested.

“Whatever the justice of your cause, I think you do a disservice when you're disrespectful in a room like this,” Lamont said when he resumed his speech.