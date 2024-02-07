Housing a priority, no mention of more CSCU funding in State of the State address

Optimism and disappointment. Governor Ned Lamont’s State of the State address makes housing a priority for the state budget, but there was no mention of additional funding for the CSCU system.

At this year’s State of the State speech, Governor Ned Lamont made the issue of housing a legislative priority saying there’s a need with a growing population.

“One warning sign. We have too many people who cannot find a place to live,” he said.

The governor saying, he wants the new budget to double investment in all different types of housing from affordable homes to downtown apartments. Community advocates say that’s encouraging to hear.

“We’re excited to hear that the governor was focused on that. I think the next step is to figure out how to actually get there,” Erin Bogg, executive director of the Open Communities Alliance, said.

She said this means hard decisions on land use and state investments. Boggs mentioned the lack of affordable housing hurting the state’s economic growth.

“We are hearing employers all across the state saying that they have unfilled jobs, about 100,000 because they can’t get workers to move here,” she said.

On the flip side, there was no mention of additional funding for Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

CSCU chancellor Terrence Cheng said funding is needed to educate a growing number of students. In a statement, he says: “CSCU students aren’t just numbers on a balance sheet. Our colleges and universities are key economic drivers, helping to meet the state’s needs.”

William Lugo, a professor at Eastern Connecticut State University, said this could mean difficult decisions on cuts.

“We are going to see courses cut for students. We are going to see student services cut,” he said.

He hopes lawmakers will keep their doors open and consider their funding needs to serve students across the state.

“If you’re a student in Connecticut, we’re here for you to give a high quality, accessible education and that’s what’s under threat right now,” he said.

The governor’s office responded to the chancellor's statement, saying that funding for CSCU has always increased by millions of dollars and has never been cut under the Lamont administration.