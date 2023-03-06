Judiciary Committee to Hold Hearing on Gun Legislation

Gun violence is a problem plaguing not just Connecticut, but the entire country. Governor Ned Lamont is laying out his gun violence prevention proposals with a new House bill.

Lawmakers will gather on Monday morning for a public hearing and press conference on House Bill 6667.

They said the goal is to put forth a comprehensive legislative proposal to reduce gun violence.

If the proposal is put into law, it would include:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Banning open carry of firearms in public

Investing an additional $2.5 million in violence intervention programs

Updates to the state's ban on unregistered ghost guns

Closing loopholes in the state's assault weapons ban

It would also include so-called illegal straw purchases, which Lamont said makes it easier for criminals to buy firearms in bulk with the intention of selling them on the underground market.

"There’s a lot of gun peddlers out there trying to sell these things and trying to work around our system," said Lamont.

"They come in, they buy a dozen guns for say $500 a gun and they sell them on the street for $1,500/$2,500 on a gun and then they claim they got stolen," added Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary.

But not everyone agrees. The President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League said Lamont's proposal misrepresents what she said is a regulated process in the state for those with permits to buy pre-banned firearms and how certain guns can be used.

"This is what we're allowed to buy. They're saying that they can modify rifles to accept a standard bullet. This does not fit in that gun, it will not fire," she said.

The press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building.