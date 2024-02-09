New complaints raise questions about Bridgeport primary do-over

Election regulators are investigating new complaints of irregularities, this time involving the do-over Democratic primary on Jan. 23.

The State Election Enforcement Commission (SEEC) is looking into 11 complaints, including one involving an absentee ballot cast despite the applicant dying while waiting for the ballot.

The complaints were referred by monitors appointed by Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.

“Secretary Thomas has worked to create a statewide culture of ‘if you see something, say something,’” Tara Chozet, a spokeswoman for Thomas, said. “This extends to the Bridgeport election monitors, as well as our office.”

Mayor Joe Ganim defeated challenger John Gomes for the Democratic nomination, but the two men will face off again in the Feb. 27 general election. Gomes will be on the ballot as the Independent party candidate.

One of the complaints involves a woman who died on Jan. 11. The city received her application for an absentee ballot on Jan. 10, the day prior.

Bridgeport also received her completed ballot on Jan. 19. That vote was eventually removed from the total.

Other allegations involve city council members. Democratic Registrar of Voters Pat Howard notified Thomas’ office that another woman voted by absentee ballot, which the city received on Jan. 16.

The city also received an application to change her party, with both Democrat and Republican marked. Councilwoman Maria Pereira signed both claiming she provided assistance, but the woman denied ever wanting to change her party affiliation.

In another complaint, witnesses said they saw Councilman Alfredo Castillo in a car with curbside voters with the windows up.

Chozet noted none of the allegations are proof of wrongdoing. Ganim thanked Thomas for providing the monitors.

“We are thankful for the election monitors’ close eye in identifying anything that might appear to be irregularities in any election, including these,” he said in a statement.

Gomes, though, called for transparency and accountability.

“This is not about John Gomes or our campaign, it's about how the people of Bridgeport feeling,” he said.

Gomes said he’d wait for SEEC to investigate the complaints before deciding whether take legal action again.