Iran

Pelosi Announces Thursday Vote to Limit Trump’s War Powers on Iran

Members of Congress "have serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward," Pelosi said

Patrick Semansky/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Wednesday that the House will vote Thursday on a war powers resolution to limit the Trump administration's military actions against Iran.

The announcement comes less than a day after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing U.S. forces in response to the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani last week. Iran's retaliation had created some uncertainty earlier Wednesday among House Democrats about the path forward on the resolution, NBC News reports.

“Last week, the Trump administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials," Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday on the pending vote on the war powers resolution. "The administration took this action without consulting Congress. This action endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran. Since then, the president has made clear that he does not have a coherent strategy to keep the American people safe, achieve deescalation with Iran and ensure stability in the region."

Politics

Trump administration 1 hour ago

‘Insulting and Demeaning’: 2 GOP Lawmakers Rip Trump Administration After Iran Briefing

Trump administration 3 hours ago

McConnell Says ‘No Haggling’ as Impeachment Standoff Deepens

Members of the House and Senate were briefed Wednesday by top Trump administration officials, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, on the justification for the airstrike that killed Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite and secretive Quds force.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

IranDonald TrumpNancy PelosiU.S. House of Representatives
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us