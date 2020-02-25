People to Rally for New Labor Standards for Rideshare Drivers

There is another rally expected at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday. The bill would provide new labor standards for Lyft and Uber drivers.

If you've ever taken a rideshare service like Lyft or Uber, you may be wondering how much of your fare the driver is actually getting. The bill being introduced in the Connecticut legislature would ensure the drivers get at least 75 percent.

Rideshare drivers around the country have been seeking better treatment for months. In May, drivers around the country protested by turning off their apps during a one-day walk out of sorts. An issue is their declining wages while the companies themselves thrive.

The bill in the Connecticut legislature would not only require 75 percent of the fare go to the driver, but it would also make sure no driver is discriminated against for participating in discussions or advocating for better treatment.

As further protection for drivers, the bill says any transportation company that violates these proposed standards could face civil action, allowing drivers to recover twice the amount owed and reasonable attorney fees.

The rally begins at 9:30 a.m. and the hearing begins at 10:30 a.m.