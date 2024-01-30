Senate Republicans propose electric and hybrid vehicle incentives

Senate Republicans unveiled their own environmental plan Monday, opting for incentives over a mandate to get motorists to buy electric and hybrid vehicles.

The plan is a response to a proposal mandate that all vehicles sold in Connecticut be electric or hybrid starting in 2035. Gov. Ned Lamont put that proposed mandate on hold back in November.

“This policy is far better for than environment than the mandate that’s trying to be passed down, the reason being is this is actual practical policy,” Sen. Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield) and a ranking member of the legislature’s Environment and Technology Committee said during a press conference Monday at the Legislative Office Building.

Lawmakers in 2024 agreed to follow California on environmental regulations. That’s why Connecticut was poised to adopt new standards that included the ban in 2035, first adopted in the Golden State.

The proposal drew a range of concerns, prompting Lamont to pull it before it reached the legislatures bipartisan Regulatory Review Committee. Now, the legislature can weigh in.

Some Democrats have voiced support for the regulation, but Senate Republicans said the state should instead use incentives.

That includes tax credits to offset the cost of buying electric vehicles. Republicans also voiced support for using state and federal aid to install more charging stations.

A spokesman for Lamont said the Republican plan lacked detail.

“We appreciate that Senate Republicans are acknowledging that climate change exists and that we need to do more to address its impact, however many of the suggestions they put out today lack details, are vague catchphrases and suggest the spending of millions in additional dollars without any explanation about where they are getting the money,” spokesman David Bednarz said.

Other Democrats were more critical. Rep. Roland Lamar (D-New Haven), co-chairman of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, said relying on federal air quality standards is a step backward.

“Rather than look at what auto manufacturers are already doing to improve emissions and move toward alternative fuels and electric vehicles, Republicans want to roll back the clock on the substantial improvements and investments we have already made in Connecticut,” Lamar said in a statement.

Lamar said moving forward with tougher standards will push the auto industry to offer more options by the time the 2035 mandate is in place.

Sen. Christie Cohen (D-Guilford), also co-chair of the Transportation Committee, said the rest of the Republican plan relies on things the state is already doing.

“I’m pleased that Republican colleagues support things we've already implemented here in Connecticut, from tax credits for fuel-efficient cars to investing in public transportation, roundabouts and smart traffic light installations, as well as the conversion of state vehicles to electric,” Cohen said in a statement.