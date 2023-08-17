Special session to discuss moving up Conn. presidential primaries

Connecticut House Democrats said there will be a legislative special session next month to discuss moving up the presidential primaries next year.

The primaries are typically held in April, but there is bipartisan agreement to move them up, according to Connecticut House Democrats.

In Substitute Bill No. 6908, legislators mentioned moving up the primary date from the last Tuesday in April to the first.

The bill is yet to receive legislative approval. No specific information, including a date, about the special session was immediately available.