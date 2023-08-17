Elections

Special session to discuss moving up Conn. presidential primaries

vote sign voting
NBC 5 News

Connecticut House Democrats said there will be a legislative special session next month to discuss moving up the presidential primaries next year.

The primaries are typically held in April, but there is bipartisan agreement to move them up, according to Connecticut House Democrats.

In Substitute Bill No. 6908, legislators mentioned moving up the primary date from the last Tuesday in April to the first.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The bill is yet to receive legislative approval. No specific information, including a date, about the special session was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Electionsprimaries
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us