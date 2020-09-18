sports

Athletic's Match for a Cause to Benefit Boys and Girls Club of Hartford

By Matt Finkel

NBC Connecticut

The Hartford Athletic close out the regular season at Dillon Stadium on Wednesday, September 23 with their Match for a Cause. This year all money raised will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford.

“It’s great to see a team like the Hartford Athletic connecting in with our kids,” said Vice President of Development for the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford Matthew Broderick.

Stanley Black and Decker will match 100% of all dollars raised during the virtual fundraising auction.

“Certainly to have Stanley Black and Decker as an amazing corporate partner we see in the community, we’re happy to have their 100% match,” said Broderick. “It’s going to help thousands and thousands of children in the city of Hartford."

The Boys and Girls Club was founded in Hartford in 1860. As the organization celebrates its 160th anniversary, the Hartford chapter is building a new South End Club behind Burr Elementary School.

The Athletic has been heavily involved with the Boys and Girls Club since the team’s inception, even announcing the club’s name at the Boys and Girls Club.

“Making a difference here in our community, that’s what we are about more than what goes on here at the stadium,” said Hartford Athletic Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Jordan Charlupski. “If we can create positive change, through the beautiful game, that is our mission. That’s what is most important to us.”

More information on the Match for a Cause can be found at https://www.hartfordathletic.com/matchforacause.

