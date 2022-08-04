Basketball Community Reacts to Brittney Griner's Prison Sentence

The month-long trial against American basketball star Brittney Griner has come to an end. Griner was convicted of deliberately smuggling drugs into Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday.

The case became international news after the Phoenix Mercury center was arrested Feb. 17 on her way to play for Russian club UMMC Ekaterinburg for bringing cannabis into the country and went on to be detained in Russia for nearly six months on drug-related charges.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in a joint statement, said that Thursday's verdict and sentencing is “unjustified and unfortunate.”

“The WNBA and NBA's commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States,” they added.

The basketball community has been very vocal throughout this case on and off the court. During this year's WNBA All-Star game, each player came out for the second half of the game wearing a Griner jersey. Engelbert even named her an honorary starter. Now that the verdict has been released, social media has begun voicing their hurt for what looks to be a heavy sentencing.

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams called to “bring our sister and friend home.”

No way! 9 years? Bring our sister and friend home. #FREEBG — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) August 4, 2022

Isaiah Thomas asked for “God to be with her…”

No way they did that to BG!!!! No way!!!! God be with her please — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 4, 2022

Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Lee "Bones" Hyland tweeted “9 years is crazyyyyyy.”

Ain’t gone lie 9 years is crazyyyyyy — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) August 4, 2022

Monte Morris from the Washington Wizards also voiced his disappointment, even calling it a “tragic day.”

9 years smh. WOW today is a tragic day. #FreeBG 😓 — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) August 4, 2022

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo added his support in freeing Griner.

Smh 9 Years…. Free BG 🤞🏾 — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) August 4, 2022

Griner's Mercury teammates also took their social accounts to also express their feelings on the verdict:

We love you and miss you BG 🤍 #FreeBG — Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) August 4, 2022

Seeing BG behind these bars is breaking my heart. Praying hard for her today — Diamond DeShields (@diamonddoesit1) August 4, 2022

Thinking of BG and how much light she relentlessly brought to everyone around her. Even after sentencing is complete I hope @POTUS & @WhiteHouse will continue to do everything in their power to bring Brittney Griner & all other Americans detained abroad home — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) August 4, 2022

Mercury guard Skylar Diggins added a tweet that pretty much encapsulated her feelings.

Other WNBA stars also added their support on social for Griner:

Heartbroken for BG 💔 — michaela onyenwere 🤍 (@monyenwere_) August 4, 2022

Free BG! 🧡 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 4, 2022

FREE BG!!!!!!!! — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) August 4, 2022

Free BG 🙏🏽🧡 — Asia Durr (@A_Hooper25) August 4, 2022

Can’t just play with people’s lives like that. Sickening. Lord, cover Brittney & her family. FREE BG ‼️ — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) August 4, 2022

FREE BG!!!!! — Tiffany Mitchell (@TiffMitch25) August 4, 2022

Praying for BG. This is so heartbreaking seeing her like this. #freeBG ❤️🙏🏼 — Marina Mabrey (@mmabrey1) August 4, 2022

Omg 💔💔 This can’t be real! We love you BG! — stefanie dolson (@bigmamastef) August 4, 2022

My heart goes out to BG’s family and her wife! ❤️ Today hit a little different man like that’s our sister! I can’t even imagine how her family feels! I pray God is protecting her mental but more importantly keep fighting BG.

…gotta bring you home! — Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) August 4, 2022

NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving took to his twitter page to ask President Joe Biden for an update.

What is truly happening with our Queen @brittneygriner @POTUS @VP ? Please give us an Update. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) August 4, 2022

Prior to the verdict, Griner apologized to the court and asked for leniency in an emotional speech.

“I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here,” Griner said. “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.”

The team also released a statement following the verdict.

“We are inspired every day by BG's strength and we are steadfastly committed to keeping her top-of-mind publicly until she is safely back on American soil. We will not allow her to be forgotten. We are BG.”