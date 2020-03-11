Basketball Teams Hold Final Practices After CIAC Cancels Winter Sports Tournaments

Teams who were scheduled to play in high school basketball state tournament games this week are coming to terms with the fact that they won’t be able to fight for a championship this year.

“Coach Smith texted in our group chat that it's our last practice and that it’s all over,” said Windsor senior Justice Ellison. “Just know my heart dropped.”

The CIAC canceled all winter tournament games amid coronavirus concerns.

“Well imagine working four years toward a goal that you can’t achieve, it’s like you don’t even get the opportunity,” said Norwich Free Academy senior Xavier Marquez.

“It has all been up to this moment and now I don’t have that moment,” added Norwich Free Academy senior Nolan Molkenthi.

The Wildcats were undefeated this season while Windsor was a top contender for the Division I title.

“It hurts in a major way,” said Ellison.

The Warriors’ coach comforted his team with some words of encouragement.

“He loves us,” said Windsor senior Corey McKeithan. “He said he loved us and loved practice today.”

“They were really sad and you could tell,” said Windsor head coach Ken Smith. “You could tell and I just said hey let’s meet up for the last practice and have some fun tonight.”

“Today was it and to be able to come back here on this court one more time with all these guys and share this again one more time, “ said Ellison. “It was just a big deal to us.”

“This is what basketball is all about,” said Smith.