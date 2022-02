The men's speed skating 1500m short track event will go on without a U.S. competitor.

Former East Lyme resident Ryan Pivirotto and Team USA teammate Andrew Heo did not advance during Wednesday's quarterfinal.

The top three of each heat automatically qualify for the semifinals and Pivirotto had the potential to advance, but fell out of the top three and he was penalized for making contact with Latvia's Reinis Berzins.