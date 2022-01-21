Sign Up for NBC CT's Winter Olympics Newsletter to Follow Zach Donohue

Connecticut native Zachary Donohue is on his way to Beijing to represent Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Donohue, 31, is one-half of one of the best ice dancing teams in the United States with skating partner, Madison Hubbell.

The duo competed in PyeongChang Winter Games in 2018, but finished in fourth place.

But the pair is ready for the 2022 Winter Olympics to clinch a medal.

"We have so much we are pushing for, right to the end, there isn’t a moment we are kind of resting or riding it out,” Donohue said.

