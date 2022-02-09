2022 Winter Olympics

Southport's Mac Forehand Comes in 11th Place at Freeski Big Air Final

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Southport's Mac Forehand came in 11th place in the freeski big air final at the event's Olympic debut.

He was one of three Americans who qualified for the final. Only 12 of 31 athletes with the highest scores from two of their three runs made it through to the final.

Forehand scored 80.25 on Tuesday night and came in 11th place.

U.S. freeskier Mac Forehand grabbed the world's attention when he won the Wold Cup slopestyle title at 17 years old. Here are five things to know about the Connecticut freeskier.

First place went to Norways's Birk Ruud with a score of 187.75, USA's Colby Stevenson is taking home the silver with a score of 183.00 and Sweden's Henrik Harlaut came in third with a score of 181.00.

Team USA freeskiier Colby Stevenson won a silver medal in the big air competition on Tuesday.

The third American who qualified for the final, Alex Hall, came in eighth place with a score of 160.75.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Norwich 7 hours ago

2 People Injured in Hatchet Attack in Norwich

school mask mandate 12 hours ago

A Majority of Parents Say ‘No' To School Mask Mandate at Hearing

Freeski big air opened its Olympic competition Monday at the world’s first permanent, city-based big air facility, the Associated Press reports. It is a repurposed steel mill.

Forehand will compete in the men's slopestyle competition on Sunday night.

The Beijing Winter Games are Forehand's first Olympics.

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2022 Winter Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us