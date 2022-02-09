Southport's Mac Forehand Comes in 11th Place at Freeski Big Air Final

Southport's Mac Forehand came in 11th place in the freeski big air final at the event's Olympic debut.

He was one of three Americans who qualified for the final. Only 12 of 31 athletes with the highest scores from two of their three runs made it through to the final.

Forehand scored 80.25 on Tuesday night and came in 11th place.

First place went to Norways's Birk Ruud with a score of 187.75, USA's Colby Stevenson is taking home the silver with a score of 183.00 and Sweden's Henrik Harlaut came in third with a score of 181.00.

Team USA freeskiier Colby Stevenson won a silver medal in the big air competition on Tuesday.

The third American who qualified for the final, Alex Hall, came in eighth place with a score of 160.75.

Freeski big air opened its Olympic competition Monday at the world’s first permanent, city-based big air facility, the Associated Press reports. It is a repurposed steel mill.

Forehand will compete in the men's slopestyle competition on Sunday night.

The Beijing Winter Games are Forehand's first Olympics.