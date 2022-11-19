Breakdown of Saturday's High School State Championship Results

It was an action-packed state championship Saturday for high school soccer, volleyball, and field hockey teams in Connecticut.

Ellington boys soccer defeated Weston 2-1 in overtime to win the Class M Title.

St. Joseph shut out Notre Dame Fairfield 3-0 to win the girls Class S Championship.

Mercy knocked off Northwest Catholic 3-1 in the girls Class M title game.

Greenwich beat Hall 3-2 in penalty kicks to win the boys Class LL championship.

North Branford beat Stonington 4-0 to win its second straight Class S Field Hockey Title.

Branford defeated New Milford 1-0 to earn the Class M Field Hockey Championship.

Darien took down Wilton in the Class L Field Hockey title game.

Darien also won its eighteenth volleyball state title, defeating Trumbull in straight sets.

Joel Barlow beat Bristol Central to cap off an undefeated season and win the Class L title.

East Hampton defeated Hale Ray in five sets to earn its first volleyball state title in program history.

RHAM took down Woodland in straight sets to win its second straight championship, this time in Class M.