Celtics Legend Bill Russell's Incredible List of Basketball Accomplishments

It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court.
He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always standing up for and fighting for justice and equality. His impact in that area will continue to be felt for a long, long time.
On the court, no player enjoyed more winning than Russell, whose 11 NBA titles is a record likely to never be broken. In fact, only Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard has as many titles (11) as Russell across the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB. Russell also excelled in college with two championships at the University of San Francisco, as well as an Olympic gold medal with the United States.
Here's a list of Russell's extraordinary accomplishments as an NBA player and from his decorated college basketball career.
- 11 NBA championships, most all time
- Two NBA titles as player/head coach (1968 and 1969)
- First Black head coach in NBA history
- NBA Finals MVP trophy named in his honor beginning in 2009
- Two NCAA championships with University of San Francisco
- Two-time first team All-American at USF
- 1956 Summer Olympics gold medal
- 2011 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient
- Five NBA MVP awards, second-most all time
- 2019 NBA Lifetime Achievement Award
- 11 All-NBA selections
- 12 NBA All-Star selections
- 1963 NBA All-Star Game MVP
- 21,620 career rebounds, second-most all time
- 21-0 record in winner-take-all games (NCAA tournament, Olympic medal round, a deciding NBA Game 5 or 7)
- 10-0 record in NBA Game 7s
- Only player named to the NBA's official 25th, 35th, 50th and 75th anniversary teams
- Member of the Naismith Memorial, College and FIBA Hall of Fames