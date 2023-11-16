UConn Huskies

Bueckers leads No. 8 UConn past No. 20 Maryland 80-48 in Storrs

By Pat Eaton-Robb

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Paige Bueckers had 24 points and six steals as No. 8 UConn rebounded from its first loss of the season with an 80-48 victory Thursday night over No. 20 Maryland.

Aaliyah Edwards and KK Arnold each scored 12 points for the Huskies (2-1). Ashlynn Shade added 10 points and Aubrey Griffin had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Shyanne Sellers scored 16 points and Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points for Maryland (1-2). The Huskies held the Terps to just 15 field goals (26% shooting) and forced 27 turnovers, leading to 29 UConn points.

The Terps have now lost two straight after falling to top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.

The Terps held UConn without a field goal for more than 3 and a half minutes in the second quarter and led by as many as five points.

But Bueckers had 15 first-half points to lead UConn back. Her steal, layup and free throw left Sellers with her third foul and gave UConn a 32-25 lead. It was the highlight of a 20-4 run to close the second quarter and the Huskies led 42-27 after 20 minutes.

UConn took its first 20-point lead at 52-31 on a steal by Bueckers and layup by Griffin and were not seriously challenged after that.

The Huskies played without starting guard Azzi Fudd, who suffered a knee injury in practice this week.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The loss could drop Maryland out of the Top 25 for the first time after being in 251 straight polls, dating to the start of the 2010-11 season. That streak is second behind Connecticut’s record of 566 weeks.

UConn: The Huskies' schedule does not get any easier. UConn has games in the next month against No. 3 UCLA, No. 11 Texas, No. 17 North Carolina and No. 19 Louisville.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins host Syracuse on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies visit Minnesota on Sunday in a homecoming game for Paige Bueckers, who is from Hopkins, Minnesota.

