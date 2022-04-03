Fans Cheer on UConn Women as They Head Into Championship Game

UConn fans in Minneapolis and back in Storrs are excited to see the women's basketball team take on South Carolina in the championship game.

The watch party at Gampel Pavilion is sold out and thousands of fans are coming out to watch the game. University officials said the watch party is open to the public.

“It’s exciting. We’re all showing school spirit. This is something exciting to do," said UConn sophomore Niasia Rivera.

“I’m really excited. I think we are going to do really well and we’re all going to be so happy when we pull off the win," said UConn senior Jamie Foster.

There was no charge for admission, but fans who were interested were instructed to claim a ticket. Tickets sold out within a day.

Fans in Minneapolis for Friday's Final Four tested their knowledge about UConn's 1995 Final Four and national championship.

Family and friends also made their way to Minneapolis, Minnesota to cheer on the Huskies.

Even Gov. Ned Lamont is there. He spent time with star player Paige Buecker's family before the game.

I just met @paigebueckers1's mom, Amy. Asked her when she knew Paige was destined for bball greatness. It was at age 6 Paige would jump to knock shoes off high shelves at Target. Those big jumps would carry her from the floors of Target to the hardwood of the Target Center. pic.twitter.com/wMmqmyoiiO — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 3, 2022

Many fans are hopeful for a victory, as Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies are 11-0 in NCAA championship games.

“I think it’s going to be crazy. I think if we win, when we win, everyone is going to go wild outside. So I’m excited for it," said UConn junior Grace Ames.

The game starts at 8 p.m. in Minneapolis and can be streamed on ESPN.