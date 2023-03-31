It's ‘Husky Weekend' to Honor UConn in Final Four

UConn will play in the Final Four Saturday night and the governor is proclaiming this weekend “Husky Weekend.”

Gov. Ned Lamont is urging residents to wear blue and white and display UConn flags and signs to show support and Husky pride.

Lamont is proclaiming Friday, March 31, through Monday, April 3 as “Husky Weekend” in recognition of the UConn men’s basketball team for playing in the NCAA Final Four tournament on Saturday night.

UConn will take on the Miami Hurricanes. The game is at 8:49 p.m. ET.

“The Huskies are the most energetic team in the country, and their determination and dedication this season has no doubt inspired a whole new generation of young basketball fans, especially here in Connecticut,” Lamont said in a statement. “I am particularly proud of these student athletes for the professionalism they have shown both on and off the court. This weekend, I am urging every Connecticut resident to show your Husky pride and remind the nation why Connecticut is considered the college basketball capital of the world. Let’s make sure the team knows that our entire state is cheering them on.”

UConn Final Four Watch Parties

There will be a public watch party in Gampel Pavilion Saturday night.

Doors open at 7:45 p.m. ET, according to UConn.

The tickets are first-come, first-served while supplies last.

UConn’s Student Union Board of Governors is also hosting a watch party for students.

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ is holding watch parties at all locations other than South Windsor on Saturday night.

There will be watch parties at these Bear's Smokehouse BBQ locations:

25 Front St, Hartford

470 James St, New Haven

2152 Poquonock Ave, Windsor

Kinsmen in Milldale is having an alumni watch party.

Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford is also holding an alumni watch party.

“Our Huskies remain unstoppable,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement. “Every time they’ve stepped onto the court this season, they’ve made Connecticut proud. Whether on the court or in the classroom, the Huskies are known for unwavering determination and grit. I know I’ll be proudly wearing my UConn gear and I hope everyone throughout the state will show their support with their blue and white. We wish them all the best of luck this weekend. Let’s go Huskies!”

Final Four Events in Houston

Several events will be held for fans who make the trip to Houston.

There will be an open practice at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. Central Time) on Friday at NRG Stadium.

A pregame reception will be held Saturday at NRG Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET( 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT. )

There will be a team send-off Saturday at the lobby of the Whitehall Hotel, a Final Four Fan Fest and a March Madness Music Festival at the Discovery Green in Houston on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Artists who will be performing at the music festival include Megan Thee Stallion, Omar Apollo, J.I.D, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

Show Us Your UConn Pride

