UConn Back in the Big East

UConn is back in the Big East.

The Huskies officially rejoined the league on Wednesday.

UConn left the Big East after the 2012-2013 season to join the American Athletic Conference after the league decided to drop football and focus on basketball.

The school was one of the original members of the Big East, along with Providence, Boston College, St. John's, Georgetown, Syracuse, and Seton Hall.

UConn's men's and women's basketball teams saw their greatest successes as a member of the Big East. The men won 10 regular-season Big East titles and seven Big East Tournament championships to go along with three of their four national titles.

The women won or shared 19 Big East regular-season titles and 18 Big East Tournament championships and won eight of their 11 national titles as a member of the Big East.

With no football in the Big East, the UConn football team will play as an independent.

