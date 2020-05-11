UConn Football

UConn Football Has Multi-Year TV Deal With CBS Sports

NBC Connecticut

UConn has inked a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to televise home football games.

CBS Sports Network will air four home games in the 2020 season and all home games through the 2023 season, according to a release from the CBS Sports Network.

“I am excited that we have been able to finalize this multi-year partnership with CBS Sports,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “CBS Sports is a tremendous brand for our football program to be associated with and I know UConn Nation will be pleased that it will be able to watch the Huskies compete against a compelling group of opponents on a nationally-distributed network.”

The contract is good news for the football program as it transitions out of the American Athletic Conference to an independent team.

CBS Sports Network will televise UConn's 2020 home games against Indiana, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, and Army. Opponents in subsequent years will include teams from the ACC, Big Ten, Conference USA, and Mountain West, according to the release.

UConn is working on a separate deal to televise the remaining home games on its 2020 schedule.

UConn Football
