UConn point guard Nika Muhl announces she won't return next season

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

UConn point guard Nika Muhl revealed Friday she will leave the Huskies at the end of the season, forgoing her extra year of eligibility.

The senior from Croatia announced her decision on social media, posting photos with coach Geno Auriemma in a convertible and writing, “Peace out UConn nation. I will miss you so much!”

The two-time Big East defensive player of the year is averaging 7.2 points and 6.8 assists this season.

Several other Huskies who also could have ended their college careers after the season, including Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin, had earlier announced their intention to return.

Senior forward Aaliyah Edwards also has an extra year of eligibility, but has not announced her plans.

Bueckers said Friday she had been jokingly pushing both Muhl and Edwards to return with her for another year.

“I want what's best for them,” she said. “We just try to cherish every moment that we have. Even if it's just hanging out at the hotel or at the apartment, just making sure that no minute is wasted and we're just sharing every moment we have with each other.”

The ninth-ranked Huskies (26-5) are the top seed in the Big East tournament and face No. 9 seed Providence (13-19) on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

