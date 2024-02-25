UConn retires Richard ‘Rip' Hamilton's number 32

Richard "Rip" Hamilton's number 32 will forever hang in the rafters at Gampel Pavilion.

The Huskies held a special retirement ceremony at halftime of their 78-54 victory over Villanova.

Hamilton was surrounded by family, former teammates and his former head coach Jim Calhoun as the #32 banner was revealed.

Hamilton, who hit a half court shot during College Gameday on Saturday morning, was emotional about returning to campus for this special honor.

"Now walking into the gym and still getting the same butterflies in my stomach as I did as an 18-year-old kid trying to make a name for myself," said Hamilton. "So being back in the building, this is home. I miss it. I told myself you got to make it your point to come to Gampel Pavilion at least a couple times a year. [It's] just an amazing feeling."

Hamilton led the Huskies to their first men's basketball national championship in 1999. He was the most outstanding player in the Final Four that year.

He then became the third Husky to be selected as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft when the Detroit Pistons drafted him 7th overall in 1999.

Hamilton went on to win an NBA championship with the Pistons in 2004.