UConn Students Pumped for Post-Season Basketball, Take Bus to NYC Game

UConn fans are fired up.

The men’s basketball team heads to the Big East quarterfinals Thursday night after the women’s team beat Villanova to take the conference title Monday.

“It’s very exciting. It’s very cool to go to school with such amazing athletes,” said Justin Coe, a freshman from Portland.

“I just love UConn. It’s a lot of fun. I have been painted up for the games,” said North Branford junior Patrick Miconi.

Dedicated Husky fans boarded buses at four locations across the state to fill up seats for the game at Madison Square Garden against Seton Hall.

And they’re off…to Madison Square Garden!



A bus is picking up @UConnHuskies fans at four locations across the state before @UConnMBB they take on Seton Hall tonight— @BIGEAST quarterfinals 🏀 @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/E1e8FmrBkE — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) March 10, 2022

Some boarded at Gampel Pavilion, others at Rentschler Field and in Plantsville and Danbury, too.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We’re super excited to see the boys,” said Tim Rodrigue of East Windsor. “We’re seniors, so I don’t know when the next time we’ll do something like this will be,” said his friend Hisham Rushaibit of Danbury.

All those getting on the bus on campus were seniors, looking forward to soaking up a night to remember, “We got the Big East tournament. This is just the start. We want to go dancing come the tournament,” said David Fox of Colchester.

If students weren’t excited enough, Dunkin’ Donuts held a pep rally on campus to celebrate the start of the post season, with lots of caffeine of course.

“I have an exam in an hour, but Dunkin' is here. Who wouldn’t want free Dunkin’?” said Miconi.

“We transferred here, so it is so nice here. We don’t want to go back anywhere else,” said Zohaa Chaudhary, a senior from Stratford alongside her sister, enjoying the celebration.

For so many we spoke to, basketball is more than a game. It’s a bonding experience that spans generations.

“I’ve been watching basketball with my grandpa forever, so ready to watch some UConn basketball,” said Chris Beleca, a freshman from Woodbury whose grandfather went to UConn, too.

And those who have fallen for the Huskies were just as psyched for tip off too.

“I’m from Los Angeles, California, so I’m super excited to be here supporting the Huskies,” said senior Danny Lesh. “This is such a special event, a special occasion and I can’t wait to celebrate it with my best friends and support our team.”