UConn to face UNC in Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28

UConn football is bowl bound once again.

The Huskies will take on the University of North Carolina in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston on Dec. 28.

"We're excited to represent UConn at this year's Wasabi Fenway Bowl, and to have the opportunity to compete at such an iconic venue against a quality opponent like North Carolina," UConn head coach Jim Mora said in a statement.

UConn finished this season with an 8-4 record. This will be the team's first bowl appearance since the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl in South Carolina, where UConn lost to Marshall 28-14.

Mora is excited about being able to play a bowl game close to home.

"The chance to play in Boston will give our players, Marching Band, Cheer Squad, students, fans and all of UConn Nation the chance to share in an unforgettable experience close to home," Mora said in a statement.

The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be shown on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+.

Ticket information will be announced shortly.