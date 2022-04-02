UConn to Host Watch Party at Gampel Pavillion for National Championship Game Sunday

The University of Connecticut Division of Athletics is hosting a watch party in Storrs for the National Championship game on Sunday.

UConn officials said the watch party is at Gampel Pavillion and is open to the public. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the game will begin at approximately 8 p.m.

There is no charge for admission, but fans who are interested in attending must claim a ticket. Tickets can be claimed here. Claims will be available until the building reaches capacity, according to officials.

Fans of the UConn women's basketball team showed their pride and excitement before the women's basketball game Monday night.

The general public is encouraged to enter through the South or East entrances. Concessions will be sold during the watch party.

The UConn women will play South Carolina in the finals. This is UConn’s first trip to the championship game since 2016, when the Huskies won the last of four straight championships.