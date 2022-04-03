UConn Women Down 37-46 Heading Into the Fourth Quarter

The UConn women are heading into the fourth and final 10 minutes of the championship game against South Carolina.

They're behind by a single-digit margin heading into the fourth quarter.

At one point, the Huskies were trailing by up to 18 points but they cut that deficit to eight at the half.

| END 3Q |



10 minutes to go. Paige Bueckers leads with 11 points, Evina Westbrook and Caroline Ducharme each have 7. pic.twitter.com/pxwczIAHIZ — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 4, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Paige Bueckers leads UConn with 11 points.

South Carolina outrebounded UConn 25-13 in the first half, including 16 offensive rebounds compared to Connecticut's three boards on the offensive glass.

UConn fans in Minneapolis and back in Storrs are excited to see the women's basketball team take on South Carolina in the championship game.

UConn fans in Minneapolis and back in Storrs are excited to see the women's basketball team take on South Carolina in the championship game.

The watch party at Gampel Pavilion is sold out and thousands of fans are coming out to watch the game. University officials said the watch party is open to the public.