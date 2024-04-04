UConn Huskies

Women's basketball sees record high numbers during NCAA Tournament

By Sydney Boyo

The UConn Huskies logo on the court before the game as the Buffalo Bulls take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on March 22, 2019 at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.
Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UConn’s women’s basketball has seen a wave of legendary players - Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and now Paige Bueckers have all made a name for themselves.

Nationally, stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins dominate headlines, gaining cult-like followings.

“Women’s sports in general has been perhaps the best kept secret,” said Associate Professor Ceyda Mumcu, who is the sport management chair at the University of New Haven.

Worldwide women’s sports viewership is up and Deloitte predicts women’s sports will generate over $1 billion in revenue in 2024. Last year’s NCAA tournament drew nearly 10 million viewers for the final women’s match-up between Iowa and LSU, which was up 103%, according to Nielsen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Women’s sports, were not given the attention that they deserved,” said Mumcu. “Now we actually have a lot of different outlets, we are beyond the legacy media.”

This year, ESPN said the women’s Elite Eight game match-ups were recording setting. The Iowa-LSU match-up once again drew high viewership with 12.3 million viewers, becoming ESPN’s most watched women’s college basketball game in history.

The UConn-USC match-up also pulled in high numbers, with 6.7 million viewers.

Dog House

March Madness 2 hours ago

Governor issues proclamation for weekend to honor UConn basketball teams

March Madness 10 hours ago

After flight delay, defending champion UConn arrives in Arizona for Final Four in middle of night

“Frankly, women’s sports received that chance and attention and invest dollars more recently,” Mumcu said. “If you look at the Las Vegas Aces, you will see that season tickets are sold out. So, there’s a great deal of interest.”

LSU star forward Angel Reese recently declared for the WNBA draft and Iowa star senior player Caitlin Clark is expected to do the same. Mumcu said this hype will follow them into their professional careers.

“There is a pathway between the two,” Mumcu said. “The attention and interest within collegiate space will transfer into the professional level to the WNBA this summer.”

Overall, ESPN said it has seen a 37% increase in year over year viewership for the women’s college basketball regular season.

This article tagged under:

UConn Huskies
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us