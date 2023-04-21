The Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to sweep the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They’ll have to do it without their star big man and likely MVP Joel Embiid however.

Embiid suffered a sprained right knee during Thursday’s win against the Brooklyn Nets and will not play in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday, the Sixers confirmed on Friday night.

Joel Embiid is officially out for Sixers-Nets Game 4 with a right knee sprain.



Sixers were 11-5 this regular season without him, will hope that carries over to the playoffs. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) April 22, 2023

The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Sources with ESPN said there’s optimism Embiid could be ready to return as soon as early next week.

ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. pic.twitter.com/Btwm3ls8Vh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2023

It’s unclear when the injury occurred. During the second half of Thursday’s game, Embiid got tangled up with Cameron Johnson following a lay-in by the Nets forward. Embiid then appeared to have a limp. At the end of a timeout, he hunched over at the Nets logo for about 20 seconds. He continued playing for the rest of the game however.

Embiid fell to the floor several times during a physical Game 3.

During the first quarter, Nets center Nic Claxton scored and took a step over Embiid on the ground and stared down at the All-Star big man. Embiid responded by throwing a kick between Claxton’s legs.

Upon review, the officials assessed Claxton a technical foul and Embiid a Flagrant 1 foul. Embiid not being issued a Flagrant 2 and staying in the game was a topic of frequent debate among local and national sports media on Friday. Sixers star James Harden was later assessed a Flagrant 2 foul with 13.6 seconds left in the third quarter for off-arm contact on Royce O’Neale. Claxton was also later ejected after taunting Embiid after scoring on him and earning his second technical foul.