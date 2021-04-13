Four-Time Major Champion Brooks Koepka Commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka will be part of the field at the 2021 Travelers Championship, it was announced Tuesday.

This will be Koepka's fifth appearance in Cromwell at TPC River Highlands

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Brooks has put together a remarkable list of accomplishments, with many of them coming in golf’s biggest events,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Brooks is a great player who keeps giving himself opportunities to win, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be returning to Connecticut in June.”

Kopeka joins defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed in the field of the 2021 Travelers Championship.

The tournament will be held June 21-27 in Cromwell. Tournament officials said they are working with the state to bring a limited number of fans back to the TPC River Highlands this year.