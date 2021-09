Friday night lights are back in Connecticut.

High school football returned to action for the first time since 2019.

The 2020 season was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Week 1: Maloney at Southington, Notre Dame-West Haven at Cheshire, Bristol Central at Bloomfield, Middletown at Xavier, Plainville at South Windsor.