How to watch Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka in The Match originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Match is back.

The fifth iteration of the charity golf event will feature one of golf’s biggest rivalries as four-time major champion Brooks Koepka battles one-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Koepka recently told GolfWeek his relationship with DeChambeau is “non-existent,” while DeChambeau said the two have “kind of a disdain for each other.”

Those comments aren’t surprising in the least. The two golfers have been involved in a public beef that dates back a few years.

But no moment from their feud is more notable than what occurred at the 2021 PGA Championship. While Koepka was conducting an interview, DeChambeau (and his loud spikes) walked right behind him, causing Koepka to lose his train of thought. Koepka was visibly frustrated by the incident, and his reaction instantly went viral.

We could get more memorable moments like that when the two are mic’d up for their showdown in The Match V.

Here’s everything you need to know before Koepka and DeChambeau’s rivalry takes center stage in Sin City:

When is The Match between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka?

DeChambeau and Koepka will go head-to-head at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

How can I watch Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka in The Match?

The Match V will air on TNT and be simulcast on TBS, truTV and HLN. Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley, Phil Mickelson and Amanda Balionis will be on the call.

How can I stream Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka in The Match?

You can stream The Match live on TNTDrama.com and the TNT app.

What is the format for The Match?

Koepka and DeChambeau will play 12 holes total under a match-play format, where the winner of each hole receives a point. If there is a tie on a hole, each golfer gets a half-point. The golfer with the most points at the conclusion of the event wins.

Which charities will The Match raise money for?

The Match series will surpass $30 million in total charitable donations with this event. The donations from The Match 5 will go to Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour, Feeding America, Shriner’s Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Who are past winners of The Match?

The Match began back in November 2018 when Phil Mickelson beat Tiger Woods. But Woods got payback in The Match II, teaming up with Peyton Manning to defeat Mickelson and Tom Brady in May 2020.

Later in 2020, Mickelson picked up his second victory in The Match as he and Charles Barkley took down Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning.

And earlier this year, DeChambeau got his first taste of the event by pairing up with Aaron Rodgers and handing a second loss to the Mickelson-Brady duo.

So DeChambeau-Koepka will be the first singles showdown in The Match since the first iteration, and the first event where Mickelson won't compete.