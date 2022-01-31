Jets Safety Jason Pinnock Returns to Connecticut for Autograph Signing

Windsor High School grad Jason Pinnock worked hard to make it to the NFL, but he hasn't forgotten his roots.

"It feels good to be back home, surrounded by all my people, having a good time," said Pinnock, who held a meet and greet for fans at The Place 2 Be in Hartford on Sunday.

Pinnock was drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets and just completed his first NFL season. He was drafted as a cornerback but transitioned to safety and found success among the Jets defensive backs.

Changing positions can be challenging, but Pinnock worked hard to adjust and he continues to set an example for young people in Connecticut of what can be achieved when you put in the effort.

"As I progressed through my journey, each step going to college, I adapted to it so it was everything you expected once you got there [to the NFL]," said Pinnock. "It brought me outside my comfort zone and I grew a lot, learning a lot, loving the transition and excited for the future - big things coming."

Pinnock is doing things "the Connetiway," as he says, working hard to make his home state proud.