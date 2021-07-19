sports

Local Golfer Plays for 14 Hours to Raise Money for Farmington Valley Charity

By Gabrielle Lucivero

NBC Connecticut

There’s nothing slow about this day on the golf course for Brian Cuddeback. He put in as many rounds as he could to help raise money for Gifts of Love, a non-profit that helps fight food insecurity in the Farmington Valley.

Cuddeback tee’d off around 6 a.m. at the Golf Club of Avon on Monday and planned to play until it was dark. He was aiming for nine rounds, maybe 10 and by the time he’s finished he’ll have raised around $20,000.

NBC Connecticut caught up with him around hole 76. Midway through his schedule, Cuddeback, with support from his friend, was keeping pace to support the charity.

“It was my daughter who actually said, I was trying to come up with a charity and she said Gifts of Love, it was an automatic fit and we moved right into okay now I have to make this happen,” said Cuddeback.

Cuddeback’s employer, Cigna is matching a portion of those donations.

You can learn more about Gifts of Love here.

