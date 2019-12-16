NCAA Can Do Better by Its Athletes: Sen. Chris Murphy

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy released the third of three reports on Monday on problems he says exist in college sports.

Murphy’s reports have examined how much money big time division one sports generate for schools, and how many student-athletes don’t get a proper education.

His latest report examined poor medical care for many of the athletes, noting how little attention it gets in the 400 page NCAA Division One player handbook.

“Thirty-eight pages are dedicated to stopping student athletes from being able to make money. One page of 400 is dedicated to protecting the health of college athletes”, Murphy said.

One of the reports findings said a fifth of college athletic trainers reported a coach played an athlete who had been deemed “…medically out of participation”.

We reached out to the NCAA for comment, but have not heard back.

Senator Murphy will also meet this week with other U.S. Senators and the President of the NCAA for the initial meeting of the bipartisan working group on student athlete compensation and related issues.

You can read part one, part two and part three of the reports here.