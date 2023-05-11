Tennessee Titans

Watch How the Titans Hilariously Announced Their 2023 Schedule

Social media couldn't get enough of the Titans' schedule release video

By Eric Mullin

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Each year, the NFL schedule release gives social media teams across the league a chance to shine.

It was the Titans' who shined the brightest in 2023.

Tennessee enlisted the help of people on the streets of Nashville to announce the team's 2023 regular-season schedule. People were shown a logo of the Titans' opponent and asked to name the team.

The result was absolutely hilarious:

Simply incredible stuff. "Chester Cheeto" for the Jaguars and "Just the Football Logo" for the Browns may have been the two funniest.

The video received a ton of love on social media:

Hats off to the Titans' social team.

