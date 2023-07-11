PGA pros teach military veterans about golf in free weeks-long program

It stands for “helping our patriots everywhere,” the acronym and the motto clear for PGA “HOPE." It’s a free, six-week adaptive golf program taught by PGA pros for military veterans.

Connecticut PGA brought the program to the state in 2018 and has since seen more than 200 veterans pass through.

It’s for golfers of any experience level, veterans with any abilities and no, golf clubs aren’t required. Sure, organizer hope participants graduate with some golf skills but it’s the other takeaways that make this program stand out.

“They start a little shy,” said Lauren Rivard, of Connecticut PGA. “A little apprehensive but then they start to break down. They get excited to see each other again and get on the course 'when are we coming again?' They're super happy to be here and learn a little about golf but you can see some friendships start to form and they just have a lot of fun."

They have 20 to 25 participants per six-week session. In this particular course, there’s a combined 229 years of service represented.

“Once they hit that first hit, that real, real hit, they're hooked,” said Rich Cavanaugh, a program volunteer and veteran himself. “They can't get enough. They fall in love with the whole process. Being outside. Being with other people. Letting things go. It's the help and understanding that goes a long way."

Connecticut PGA officials said they want to keep it growing. Right now, they have a waitlist of about 80 people but encourage anyone interested to reach out.

