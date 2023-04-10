quinnipiac university

Quinnipiac University Men's Hockey Team to be Celebrated at National Championship Rally

NBC Connecticut

The celebrations continue for the Quinnipiac University men's hockey team after the team won its first national championship in program history over the weekend. A championship rally is being held at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden on Monday.

The school will host the National Championship Rally for the hockey team with remarks from:

  • Quinnipiac University President Judy D. Olian
  • Governor Ned Lamont
  • Head Coach Rand Pecknold
  • Members of the hockey team

According to the school, the event will also include interactive elements that allow attendees to relive the Bobcats' run to their first national championship.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the general public. Doors open at 5 p.m. and attendance is first-come, first-served.

Quinnipiac beat Minnesota 3-2 after scoring 10 seconds into overtime during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.

Dozens of people came out to M&T Bank Arena on Sunday to cheer on the Bobcats as they got off the bus with their championship trophy.

Local

Greenwich 35 mins ago

Overturned Vehicle Closes I-95 South in Greenwich

senator richard blumenthal 9 hours ago

Blumenthal On Track to Resume Senate Duties Next Week Following Surgery

The celebration of sport victories continues in Connecticut. On Sunday, students and fans welcomed home the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team.

“I’m glad you’re all here. This is special. We’re so fortunate. It’s been a ride. It’s been awesome,” Quinnipiac hockey player Zach Metsa said.

Players thanked the crowd for the support and their coach also spoke about what it took to pull off this accomplishment.

“We talk all year long about attacking adversity. It comes in all shapes and sizes, different times whether it’s life or in the middle of a hockey game and I think we did a good job of attacking our adversity,” head coach Rand Pecknold added.

It was a championship weekend in Connecticut. Thousands turned out to celebrate the UConn men's basketball team title during a parade and rally in Hartford yesterday.

Saturday's national championship win marks the first ever in school history.

This article tagged under:

quinnipiac university
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us