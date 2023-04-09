quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Men's Hockey Team to be Welcomed Home After Winning National Championship

A welcome home gathering is being held for the Quinnipiac University men's hockey team on Sunday after the team won its first national championship in program history.

The public is invited to the gathering at the M&T Bank Arena on Sherman Avenue at 1:45 p.m.

Quinnipiac beat Minnesota 3-2 after scoring 10 seconds into overtime during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.

Saturday's national championship win marks the first ever in school history.

The university is planning a formal ceremony to celebrate the championship win on Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m. at the M&T Bank Arena.

