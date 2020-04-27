sports

Record-Breaking Bloomfield Triple Jumper Prepares for Next Step in Uncertain Future

Sean Dixon-Bodie
Gabrielle Lucivero

Bloomfield track athlete Sean Dixon-Bodie

" data-ellipsis="false">

Next year Bloomfield track and field star Sean Dixon-Bodie will be heading to compete for Lousiana State University, but right now, he’s like every other high school athlete: waiting to see if he’ll have a chance to close out that part of his career.

Bloomfield triple jumper Sean Dixon-Bodie didn’t think he was that good.

“I realized when I broke some record,” said Dixon-Bodie. Though it’s hard to say which record helped him understand he was special. He’s broken a few.

“He's broken the Connecticut indoor state record,” said Bloomfield jumps coach Mo Calenda, launching into the rest of the list. “He has the New York Armory facility record. He has the New York Melrose Games record, Hispanic Games record and also our school record.”

And that’s just his senior season. The same one cut short from the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The past month has been really slow,” Dixon-Bodie said.

He and the rest of Connecticut high school spring sport athletes are waiting to see if they’ll get to finish their seasons. As of right now, the CIAC is operating on the state government’s timeline of reopening school on May 20. The high school sports governing body said on that schedule, it will run sports only in June and will not have spring sport state tournaments.

Slowing down hasn’t been easy for Dixon-Bodie, but he knows he’s lucky to continue his career. So instead, he’s practicing alone, no teammates, no competition, just with one goal in mind.

“Practicing to make sure that I'm ready to compete at a higher level in college,” said Dixon-Bodie “So, that's my mindset.”

