State champions crowned in high school baseball, softball

Teams competed for state championships in softball at the UConn softball complex in Storrs. In Class LL, Fairfield Ludlowe took down Southington 5-2 to win its first softball state championship and hand the Blue Knights their first loss of the season.



"We only had one thing to gain this whole entire game and just for it to be at UConn also is incredible," said state Class LL tournament MVP Chelsea Villar.

Masuk earned its fifth straight state title, defeating Law 3-0.

"We don't really put pressure on ourselves," said Masuk sophomore pitcher Julia Bacoulis. "We kind of just play -- like we have fun when we play the sport. This is a sport we all love."

Class M presented another chance for a repeat and Woodland dominated Law 16-0 to win its second state title in a row.

"It's amazing, with so many upperclassmen, I had no idea what to expect but they made those younger players better," said Woodland softball head coach Loren Luddy.

Coventry edged Cromwell 3-2 in Class S to win its first state title in program history.

"We've done it so many times, our team, we just fight until the end," said Class S tournament MVP Lindsey Harrington. "I knew we were going to come back. I said there's no way we are losing this game without a fight."

The baseball state championships were played at Palmer Field in Middletown. Fairfield Warde and Staples played a hard-fought game, with the Mustangs defeating the Wreckers 2-1 in extra innings. It's Fairfield Warde's second straight baseball state championship.

"What an epic game to be a part of," said Fairfield Warde head coach Brett Conner. "I'm just thrilled for our entire community and the entire town of Fairfield and Fairfield Warde High School. These guys fought all season long."

Runs were easier to come by in the Class M championship game. Nonnewaug outslugged Wolcott 10-8 to earn its first baseball state title.

The final game of the day featured Guilford and Brookfield. The Bobcats scored twice in the 6th to take down the Grizzlies 2-0 and win their first baseball state championship in program history.

"It's just a great feeling," said Brookfield senior Tanner Wall. "It's just a feeling that no one in Brookfield can match.

This year featured a good mix of repeat champions and first-time winners. On Friday night, Haddam-Killingworth beat Coventry 6-2 to win its first state baseball title and first for longtime head coach Mark Brookes, who has more than 700 career wins and started the baseball program at the school in 1977.