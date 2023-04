This has been a good year for college sports in Connecticut.

The UConn men’s basketball team won the national 2023 NCAA championship and the Quinnipiac University men’s hockey team won its first national title.

Through the years, college teams across the state have won national titles in many sports.

Our college athletes have won national championships in basketball, hockey, soccer, lacrosse and more.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Here is a look at which local college teams have won titles, according to records from the NCAA.

Basketball

Men’s Basketball

UConn has won five national Division I titles.

2023: UConn defeated San Diego State

2014: UConn defeated Kentucky

2011: UConn defeated Butler

2004: UConn defeated Georgia Tech

1999: UConn defeated Duke

Division II

1986: Sacred Heart defeated Southeast Missouri State

Women’s Basketball

UConn has won 11 national titles

Division I

2016: UConn defeated Syracuse

2015: UConn defeated Notre Dame

2014: UConn defeated Notre Dame

2013: UConn defeated Louisville

2010: UConn defeated Stanford

2009: UConn defeated Louisville

2004: UConn defeated Tennessee

2003: UConn defeated Tennessee

2002: UConn defeated Oklahoma

2000: UConn defeated Tennessee

1995: UConn defeated Tennessee

Division II

2007: Southern Connecticut State University defeated Florida Gulf Coast

1987: University of New Haven defeated Cal Poly Pomona

Men’s Hockey

Division I

Quinnipiac University and Yale University won titles 10 years apart.

2023: Quinnipiac University defeated Minnesota.

2013: Yale University defeated Quinnipiac University

Division III

Trinity College: 2015. Trinity defeated University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point



Field Hockey

Division 1

2017: UConn defeated Maryland

2014: UConn defeated Syracuse

2013: UConn defeated Duke

1985: UConn defeated Old Dominion

1981: UConn defeated Massachusetts

Football

Yale won 17 times between 1874 and 1909.

1909: Yale

1907: Yale

1900: Yale

1894: Yale

1892: Yale

1891: Yale

1888: Yale

1877: Yale

1886: Yale

1884: Yale

1883: Yale

1882: Yale

1881: Yale

1880: Princeton, Yale

1877: Yale

1876: Yale

1874: Yale

Soccer

Men’s Soccer

Division I

2000: UConn defeated Creighton

1981: UConn defeated Alabama A&M

Division II

1999: Southern Connecticut State University defeated Fort Lewis

1998: Southern Connecticut State University defeated South Carolina, Upstate

1995: Southern Connecticut State University defeated South Carolina, Upstate

1992: Southern Connecticut State University defeated Tampa

1990: Southern Connecticut State University defeated Seattle Pacific

1987: Southern Connecticut State University defeated Cal State Northridge

Division III

2021: Connecticut College defeated Amherst

Women’s Soccer

Division II

2018: Bridgeport defeated Grand Valley State

Squash

Men's Squash

Men’s National Team Champions/Potter Cup Winners

Trinity College has won national 17 championships. Yale has won 12 national championships.

2018: Trinity College

2017: Trinity College

2016: Yale University

2015: Trinity College

2013: Trinity College

2011: Trinity College

2010: Trinity College

2009: Trinity College

2008: Trinity College

2007: Trinity College

2006: Trinity College

2005: Trinity College

2004: Trinity College

2003: Trinity College

2002: Trinity College

2001: Trinity College

2000: Trinity College

1999: Trinity College

1990: Yale University

1989: Yale University

1961: Yale University

1958: Yale University

1953: Harvard University and Yale University

1952: Yale University

1950: Yale University

1949: Yale University

1948: Yale University

1947: Yale University

1943: Yale University

Men's Hoehn Cup Winners

1990: Trinity College

Men's Summers Cup Winners

2001: Wesleyan University

1997: Wesleyan University

Men's Conroy Cup Winners

2017: Wesleyan University

2014: Connecticut College

2011: Connecticut College

2010: Connecticut College

2009: Connecticut College

1992: Wesleyan University

1991: Wesleyan University

Men's Chaffee Cup Winners

1997: Connecticut College

1995: Connecticut College

Men's Six-Man Team Trophy

1963: Yale University

1962: Yale University

1961: Yale University

Women's Squash

Women's Howe Cup Winner

2014: Trinity College

2011: Yale University

2006: Yale University

2005: Yale University

2004: Yale University

2003: Trinity College

2002: Trinity College

1992: Yale University

1986: Yale University

1977: Yale University

Women's Walker Cup Winner

2001: Connecticut College

Women's Epps Cup Winner

2020: Connecticut College

2019: Connecticut College

2016: Wesleyan University

2002: Wesleyan University

2001: Wesleyan University

Swimming and Diving

Men’s, Division I

1953: Yale defeated Ohio State

1951: Yale defeated Michigan State

1944: Yale defeated Michigan

1942: Yale defeated Michigan

Baseball

Division III

2022: Eastern Connecticut State University defeated Salisbury

2008: Trinity College defeated Johns Hopkins

2002: Eastern Connecticut State University defeated Marietta

1998: Eastern Connecticut State University defeated Montclair State

1990: Eastern Connecticut State University defeated Aurora

1982: Eastern Connecticut State University defeated Cal State Stanislaus

Golf

Men’s, Division I

1943: Yale defeated Michigan

1936: Yale defeated North Shore

1933: Yale defeated Buffalo

1932: Yale defeated Hot Springs, Va.

1931: Yale defeated Olympia Fields

1926: Yale defeated Merion

1925: Yale defeated Montclair

1924: Yale defeated Greenwich

1915: Yale defeated Greenwich

1912 Yale (fall) defeated Huntingdon Valley

1912 Yale (spring) defeated Ekwanko

1911: Yale defeated Baltusrol

1910: Yale defeated Essex County

1909: Yale defeated Apawamis

1908: Yale defeated Brae Burn

1907: Yale defeated Nassau

1906: Yale defeated Garden City

1905: Yale defeated Garden City

1902: Yale (spring) defeated Garden City

1898: Yale (fall)

Lacrosse

Men’s, Division I

2018: Yale defeated Duke

Men’s Division III

2018: Wesleyan defeated Salisbury

Women’s, Division III

2012: Trinity College defeated Salisbury

Rowing

Division III

2014: Trinity defeated Williams

Softball

Division III

1990: Eastern Connecticut State University defeated The College of New Jersey

1986: Eastern Connecticut State University defeated Central (Iowa)

1985: Eastern Connecticut State University defeated The College of New Jersey

1982: Eastern Connecticut State University defeated The College of New Jersey

Tennis

Women’s

Division III