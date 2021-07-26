Teen Lydia Jacoby made history on Monday night, upsetting favorite Lilly King to claim gold in the women's 100m breaststroke.

At a watch party in Jacoby's hometown of Seward, Alaska, spectators went wild, as Jacoby reached the finish line to win the USA's first gold medal of the night.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jacoby, just 17-years-old, is the first Olympic swimmer to be born in Alaska. She grew up by the water as the daughter of two boat captains.

Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski chimed in on Twitter, congratulating the high schooler on her monumental feat.

"Huge congrats to Lydia Jacoby!" Murkowski tweeted. "This high school student from Seward, Alaska makes the whole nation proud."

Huge congrats to Lydia Jacoby! This high school student from Seward, Alaska makes the whole nation proud. https://t.co/Wne6qJefkV — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 27, 2021

King, who finished third in the event praised her teammate for keeping gold in the USA family after the race.

"We love to keep that gold in the USA family, so this kid just had the swim of her life and I am so proud to be her teammate."



Lydia Jacoby and @_king_lil react to their gold and bronze medals in the women's 100m breaststroke. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/wIEXtFLkMq — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021

"We love to keep that gold in the USA family, so this kid just had the swim of her life and I am so proud to be her teammate," King said after the race.