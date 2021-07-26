Team USA

High School Student Lydia Jacoby's Alaska Hometown Goes Crazy After Shocking Gold Win

Jacoby's hometown of Seward, Alaska, had the perfect reaction to her incredible gold medal victory in the 100m breaststroke

By James Best

Teen Lydia Jacoby made history on Monday night, upsetting favorite Lilly King to claim gold in the women's 100m breaststroke.

At a watch party in Jacoby's hometown of Seward, Alaska, spectators went wild, as Jacoby reached the finish line to win the USA's first gold medal of the night.

Jacoby, just 17-years-old, is the first Olympic swimmer to be born in Alaska. She grew up by the water as the daughter of two boat captains.

Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski chimed in on Twitter, congratulating the high schooler on her monumental feat.

"Huge congrats to Lydia Jacoby!" Murkowski tweeted. "This high school student from Seward, Alaska makes the whole nation proud."

King, who finished third in the event praised her teammate for keeping gold in the USA family after the race.

"We love to keep that gold in the USA family, so this kid just had the swim of her life and I am so proud to be her teammate," King said after the race.

