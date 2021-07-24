Old Lyme Rowers Begin Medal Quest at Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. men's eight crew was on the water at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday and just missed out on qualifying for the finals in their heat.

They finished second to Germany by less than two seconds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Among the men's eight crew are two rowers from Old Lyme. Austin Hack graduated from Lyme-Old Lyme High School in 2010 and Liam Corrigan is a 2015 Lyme-Old Lyme High graduate.

Both men have also rowed for the Old Lyme Rowing Association’s Blood Street Sculls.

Hack competed as part of the men's eight crew in Rio in 2016. Corrigan is a first-time Olympian.

Despite not securing a spot in the finals yet, Hack was happy with the race.

"I thought it was a strong piece," Hack told USRowing. "We have a pretty young lineup, so I think to run neck-and-neck with the best in the world from the last world championships for almost all that race was a pretty impressive effort. I think we're looking to just sharpen up that last few percent for the next piece."

The U.S. men's eight will have another opportunity to qualify for the finals. They will be up against New Zealand, Great Britain, Romania, and Australia in the repechage Tuesday night around 9:45 p.m. ET. You can watch the race streaming live here.