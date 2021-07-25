Kieran Smith

Ridgefield's Kieran Smith Qualifies for Semifinals in 200m Freestyle After Winning Bronze in 400m Freestyle

Ridgefield's Kieran Smith has qualified for the semifinals in the 200 meter freestyle just one day after winning bronze in the 400 meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Smith swam the 200 meter freestyle on Sunday morning. He came in 13th place with a time of 1:46.20.

The top 16 swimmers move onto the semifinals of the 200 meter freestyle. There will be two heats with eight swimmers in each heat. Smith is expected to swim in heat 2.

The top eight times from tonight will move onto the finals.

On Saturday, Smith finished on the podium in the 400 meter freestyle. He finished in third place with a time of 3:43.94. The other Team USA swimmer, Jake Mitchell, finished in eighth place with a time of 3:45.39.

Ridgefield’s Kieran Smith Wins Bronze in 400m Freestyle at Tokyo Olympics

According to Connecticut Swimming, Smith is the first Connecticut native to medal in swimming at the Olympics since Janel Jorgensen in 1988. Both Smith and Jorgensen are Ridgefield High School graduates.

You can stream the 200 meter semifinals just after 9:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday here.

