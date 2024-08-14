Travelers Championship named Signature Event for 2025 PGA Tour season

The Travelers Championship will be a Signature Event on the PGA Tour again in 2025.

The Tour released its schedule for the 2025 regular season and playoffs, and it includes the Travelers Championship as the eighth and final Signature Event of the year.

Signature Events, which the PGA Tour began this year, include limited fields with no cut, a larger purse, and increased FedExCup points to the winner.

The eight Signature Events are the same eight tournaments from this year.

The first will be The Sentry, played in Maui, Hawaii from Jan. 2-5. The Sentry is traditionally a limited field made up of players who won tournaments the previous season.

Here is the full list of 2025 Signature Events:

The Sentry (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)

The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 10-16)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 3-9)

RBC Heritage (April 14-20)

Truist Championship (May 5-11)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 26-June 1)

Travelers Championship (June 16-22)

After The Sentry, eligible players include the top 50 players from the 2024 FedExCup standings. Throughout the 2025 season, additional players can play their way into Signature Events by winning a tournament, PGA Tour players inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and those who accrue enough FedExCup points in full-field events.

The Travelers Championship is on the schedule in its traditional spot in the week following the U.S. Open. The U.S. Open is being held at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh next year.

Newly-crowned Olympic gold medalist Scottie Scheffler is the defending Travelers Championship winner. It was one of four Signature Events Scheffler won in 2024 and his sixth regular season win.