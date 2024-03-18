UConn and Yale are both competing in men's NCAA tournament

Yesterday was Selection Sunday and both the UConn and Yale men’s basketball teams will compete in the first round.

UConn, the 2023 NCAA champions, will take on Stetson on Friday afternoon and Yale will take on Auburn a little later.

Friday, March 22 (Round of 64)

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson: 2:45 p.m.

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale: 4:15 p.m.

UConn is the top overall seed and the team will take on Stetson at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

If UConn advances, they will face the winner of 8-seed FAU and 9-seed Northwestern in the Second Round in Brooklyn, New York.

Yale will play in Spokane Washington.

The Bulldogs will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons.

See the bracket here.